Exciting Irish youngster catches the eye for Liverpool’s U18s in Man City defeat

Trent Kone-Doherty is impressing early doors at Liverpool.

Former Derry City teenage star Trent Kone-Doherty continuing to excel at Liverpool, just weeks after he joined the Reds from the League of Ireland giants.

Aged just 16, Kone-Doherty recently netted a brace for Liverpool’s U18s against bitter rivals Manchester United. The talented teenager then backed up that brace with a further goal against Man City this weekend.

Coupled with his goalscoring exploits of recent weeks, Kone-Doherty has also been starring for Liverpool in the Uefa Youth League in that time.

On Saturday morning, Kone-Doherty latched onto a defensive mishap from his Man City opponent to score yet again for his new club side.

The goals that completed the turnaround for #LFCU18s 👏 Watch the second half live on LFCTV GO ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 17, 2022

While Liverpool were defeated by City in the end, it was an encouraging day at the office for the young Reds, who also had Lewis Koumas on the scoresheet.

Lewis, the son of former Wales international Jason levelled matters after City took an early lead – before Kone-Doherty gave the Reds the lead.

However, neither were able to help Liverpool avoid defeat, with City’s young guns running out 4-3 winners.

“I want to keep playing well and hopefully make my debut for the first-team one day…”

But for Kone-Doherty, the goal is a sign of his undoubted potential, as he seeks to make the most of the professional dream afforded to him at Anfield.

The Ireland U16 international has been a highly sought after talent for quite some time, and has spoken before of his ambition to play for Ireland at senior level.

“I’m quite a direct player,” Kone-Doherty said when speaking to FAI TV in April. “My two strengths would be my 1v1 ability and my pace.

“My proper debut was against Malta, in Malta. And I scored as well, so it was amazing. To celebrate with my team was amazing.

“Playing with the under 17s then was really good. I just need to keep working. I want to keep playing well and hopefully make my debut for the first-team one day.”

