Trent Kone-Doherty maintains scintillating Liverpool form with brace against Napoli

Ireland U17 star, and Liverpool starlet Trent Kone-Doherty has continued his scintillating form with Liverpool’s Uefa Youth League side, netting a brace on Tuesday afternoon.

After scoring for the Reds last week against Ajax, the former Derry City youngster netted in another game for Liverpool in the competition.

Against Napoli, the 16-year-old scored a quickfire brace for the Merseysiders in a comprehensive 5-0 win against their Serie A opponents at Liverpool’s Kirkby Academy base.

His first goal came after a goalmouth scramble, while his second arrived just three minutes later after some food work down the wing.

Cutting inside and then out, Kone-Doherty rifled his effort home into the back of the net to make it 4-0 to Liverpool on the day.

Crucially, Liverpool’s comprehensive win means that they have topped their group – finishing two points clear of second-placed Ajax.

As a result, they will now advance straight into the quarter-finals of the Uefa Youth League.

Already, the 16-year-old has caught the eye at his new club – with several coaches revealing their excitement in his undoubted potential at the club.

Earlier this month, Liverpool U18 coach Barry Lewtas hailed Kone-Doherty’s ‘fearless’ qualities for his new club.

“Trent has played primarily with the U18s,” he explained at the time. “He has done well. Trent looks really dynamic, he can take players on, he combines well.

“He’s a wide attacking player who seems pretty fearless when he’s in one-v-one moments. He can change direction, he’s direct.

“It will have been a big step up for him in terms of the level of game since arriving, but he has seemed pretty fearless.”

Recently, Kone-Doherty has earned his first Ireland U17 call-up, having risen through the Ireland underage ranks.

