Treaty United players fume after red card in LOI play-off defeat

A difficult one to take for Treaty United.

Treaty United players fumed, as they saw their League of Ireland First Division play-off hopes suffer a striking blow at the Market’s Field on Wednesday night.

With the game finely balanced at 2-1, Treaty United youngster Colin Conroy was dismissed for a controversial second yellow-card offence against Waterford.

Conroy was only drafted on in the early stages of the second-half, as Tommy Barrett’s side sought to stem the flow of the tie back in their favour.

“ 2-1 the tie is alive and then the games ruined with a laughable decision…”

However, just moments after being sent on to the field of play, Conroy was given his first yellow-card.

And in the 68th minute, he was given a second bookable offence after a well-timed tackle on his Waterford opponent.

However, referee Damien MacGraith did not view the tackle in the same light as the majority in attendance, opting to send Conroy off with a second yellow-card.

That decision sparked a furious reaction from the home side, with players such as Stephen Christopher and Enda Curran airing their views on social media after the game.

“No complaints about the result but you work all year to give yourself a chance to play in games like tonight and then you get decisions like that against you,” Christopher wrote on social media.

His teammate Curran then branded the decision to send Conroy off as ‘laughable’ the morning after.

“Dont [sic] get me wrong, the better team on the night won!,” Curran wrote. “Hard enough competing with full time clubs as it is but having to deal with ridiculous decisions makes it even harder!

“[sic] 2-1 the tie is alive and then the games ruined with a laughable decision. If ya [sic] don’t laugh youll [sic] cry.”

Treaty United.

While Treaty United will be frustrated with the manner of their defeat, they can be pleased with their season overall.

Barrett’s side overachieved again this season to reach the play-offs, and also reached an FAI Cup semi-final, where they were edged out by Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

However, they are now behind in their First Division play-off tie heading into Saturday’s second-leg at the RSC, trailing 4-1.

