Transfer Daily: Spurs close in on Richarlison as Barca rejoin chase for Leeds winger

by Andrew Dempsey
raphinha leeds

In the Premier League, the transfer window is set to hot up, with Leeds United, Man City and Everton expected to part ways with some of their stars.

Barca join chase for Raphinha.

According to reports last night, Barcelona rejoined the chase to land Leeds United winger Raphinha after it appeared that Chelsea were set to snap up Jesse Marsch’s wide-man.

raphinha leeds

Per Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga giants contacted the Premier League side as they spoke about submitting a new bid for the winger.

However, it has been reported that the bid has not been enough to match Chelsea’s original offer for the Brazilian star.

Man City close in on potential Gavin Bazunu replacement.

With Gavin Bazunu parting ways with Man City in June, the Premier League giants have reportedly eyed up their replacement for the Irish international.

Gavin Bazunu

Bundesliga keeper Stefan Ortega is understood to be closing in on his move to the Etihad Stadium from Arminia Bielefeld, with Zach Steffen also expected to depart on loan.

Steffen, 27, is poised to join Middlesbrough on loan.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, it has been reported that Spurs are only hours away from unveiling the signing of Richarlison after negotiations between themselves and Everton.

Meanwhile, former Man United attacking midfielder Angel Di Maria is expected to sign for Serie A side Juventus in the coming days.

