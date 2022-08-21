Ireland youngster signals Premier League aim after penning new deal

A big moment for the Ireland underage star.

Ireland underage international Tom Cannon has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Premier League side Everton until June 2025.

Cannon, 19, has been with Everton’s academy since the age of 10, with the forward hailing from Aintree. He has also played for Ireland at underage level, mainly at U19 and U20 level.

However, while opportunities may be few and far between at international level, Cannon has excelled for the Toffees’ underage sides, culminating in his new deal with the Goodison Park outfit.

“I want to really kick on now and I’m excited about what the future holds..”

A lethal finisher at Premier League 2 level, Cannon has yet to get his first-team opportunity for Everton just yet, but his new long-term deal is a show of faith by Goodison Park bosses in his talents.

“It means a lot to sign this new deal,” Cannon told Everton’s in-house media department. “I want to really kick on now and I’m excited about what the future holds.

💙 | “It means a lot to sign this new deal. I want to really kick on now and I’m excited about what the future holds."#EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/u31HKvwsYt — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) August 21, 2022

“Everton is a very good place to develop. I’ve got the right people around me and they help me every day.

“The coaching has been great here and I’m very grateful for all the time they’ve given me. I feel, over the past year, I feel I’ve developed more physically and I’m looking forward to progressing even more.

“Hopefully I can keep scoring and playing well and get more involved with the First Team. There’s nothing more I want to do than to play for Everton.”

Goal! Tom Cannon fires home to pull one back for #EFCU21. 🔵 1-2 🔴 #PL2 pic.twitter.com/qeUbhMAMk8 — Everton Academy (@EvertonAcademy) August 19, 2022

Earlier this year, Cannon was called up to an Ireland U20 squad that Jim Crawford named ahead of the then crucial U21 qualifier away to Sweden.

In that camp, Cannon played in a 1-0 defeat against the Ireland amateurs who were preparing for the Uefa Regions Cup at the time. At the time, the squad was mainly made up of players born in 2002.

