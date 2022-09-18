Joyous scenes at Tolka Park as Shelbourne seal FAI Cup semi-final place

Shels have claimed a huge FAI Cup win.

Damien Duff’s Shelbourne sealed their place in the FAI Cup semi-final on Sunday afternoon, with a stunning 3-0 win at home to Bohemians.

A Sean Boyd brace set the Reds on their way, after Jack Moylan opened the scoring for Duff’s side in a dominant first-half display.

The win now sees the Reds join Waterford and Treaty United in the last four of the competition, with the winners of the tie between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers set to join the trio already in the semi-final stage.

Bohemians sink to heavy FAI Cup defeat against Shelbourne.

Coming into the game off the back of three games without a win, Shels took the game to their opponents early on and were duly rewarded in doing so.

Moylan, who has impressed throughout the season under the former Ireland winger, slammed home his effort into the roof of the Bohemians net after being fed in by the impressive Matty Smith.

The 21-year-old burst through to poke the ball into the path of Smith, who returned the ball to the former Bohemians youngster as Shels took a 22nd minute lead.

One-two… finish! 🎥 | The goal that has given Shelbourne the lead in the #FAICup quarter-final against Bohemians 👇 Half an hour now played at Tolka Park ⏱️ Watch live | https://t.co/3F5LPk3cuV 📺@ExtraSportIre pic.twitter.com/wKep7yURwO — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 18, 2022

Rather than waking from their slumber, Bohs’ lethargic performance continued after they coughed up the opener, with Boyd doubling Shels’ advantage just before the half-time break.

The former Shamrock Rovers forward latched onto a superbly weighted Shane Farrell ball into the box that he made no mistake in scoring from.

Boyd then made sure of the win in the second-half, as he poked the ball home under the legs of Bohemians shot-stopper Jon McCracken.

3-0 to Shelbourne! 🔴 Sean Boyd gets his 2nd and Shels' 3rd, as they edge closer to the #FAICup semi-final 🏆 Just under 20 minutes remaining at Tolka Park ⌛️@ExtraSportIre pic.twitter.com/1p0csJptvh — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) September 18, 2022

The win sparked joyous scenes amongst the Shelbourne supporters and players, with Duff leading a triumphant huddle in front of the Riverside Stand.

For Bohs, the defeat all but ends their feint hopes of European football for next season, while Shels will now be dreaming of sealing their place in the Aviva Stadium finale in November.

Read More About: bohemians, damien duff, FAI Cup, shelbourne