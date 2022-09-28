Three winners and three losers from Ireland’s Nations League campaign

Ireland’s Uefa Nations League campaign has come to a close.

The dust is beginning to settle on Ireland’s Uefa Nations League campaign, with Stephen Kenny’s side just about staving off the threat of relegation to League C.

While the initial ambition was for Ireland to top the group, those early hopes faded quite quickly as the Boys in Green were forced into a survival battle after successive defeats to Armenia and Ukraine.

However, there were some bright moments from the group as a whole, with some new stars emerging from the cold. Saying that, there was also some cause for concern throughout, as questions continue to linger over the future of Kenny as senior international boss.

As a result, we have decided to take a look at some of the winners, and losers of the campaign from an Irish perspective – as Kenny’s young guns continue to thrive.

Ireland’s Nations League campaign: The winners.

Nathan Collins.

As mentioned, there were plenty of bright sparks from Ireland’s Nations League campaign. Of those, the rise of Nathan Collins has been especially notable over the last few months of international action.

Granted his cause has been aided by the noticeable lack of form of Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy – but Collins is establishing himself as a key figure in the Ireland defence.

Now at Wolves, the former Burnley and Stoke City defender is calmness personified at the base of Ireland’s back three, and has also begun to assert himself as an attacking threat for Ireland.

That goal against Ukraine stands out, but it has been his recent performances in a defensive setting that have also come to the fore.

While Ireland only recorded one clean sheet in the group, Collins rarely looked especially exposed in any of the games and will be a major asset for Ireland going forward.

Michael Obafemi.

Drafted into the fold from the cold somewhat, Kenny’s faith in the Swansea City forward has been rewarded in stunning fashion throughout the campaign.

Off the back of two consecutive losses at the start of the group, Obafemi turned in one of the great Aviva Stadium performances against Scotland in June to ensure a 3-0 win, before then impressing again in September.

Granted, he may not have scored against the Scots away from home, but his sheer pace and power was a sight to behold as Ireland added a new layer of attacking impetus to their play over the last few games.

Against Armenia, he then scored another important goal as he underlined his importance to the Boys in Green as an attacking influence.

While he may have not seen eye-to-eye with Kenny in the past, he is now becoming a firm crowd favourite at the Aviva Stadium. But most importantly, he is now establishing himself as a clear Stephen Kenny favourite.

Jayson Molumby.

Kenny has made it clear in the past that he is a big fan of Molumby from his Ireland U21 days, but over the last number of months the West Brom midfielder has grown into an Ireland jersey more and more.

Coming into the side after a string of dismal performances from Jeff Hendrick, Molumby has made the position alongside Josh Cullen his own.

The Baggies star’s bustling nature in the middle of the park is a stark contrast to the often laboured and stale pressing of other Irish midfielders, and allows Ireland to play a more high-intensity game.

His position in the middle of the park is his own now.

Ireland’s Nations League campaign: The losers.

Shane Duffy.

While he has done little wrong in an Ireland jersey this Nations League campaign, there is a lingering sense that Duffy has dropped down the pecking order in this window of games.

Collins and John Egan have made their positions in the starting XI pretty solid, while Duffy has done anything but.

His perceived hesitancy on the ball, coupled with his lack of minutes at club level with newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham have seen him drop in Kenny’s pecking order from a position of strength to insecurity.

Dara O’Shea impressed in the September games against Scotland and Armenia, and with the return of Andrew Omobamidele on the cards sooner rather than later, Duffy may be relegated to the fifth-choice central defender in Ireland’s back three.

Things can change yet, but Duffy has it all to do to regain his place in Kenny’s starting XI.

Seamus Coleman.

Has been affected by injury over the last number of months at club and international level, but Seamus Coleman has been another experienced player that struggled during Ireland’s Nations League games.

Looked off the pace against Armenia before pulling out of the squad entirely in June, Coleman struggled upon his return to the fold as a substitute away to Scotland at Hampden Park.

Undoubtedly, his club woes have not helped him in that regard whatsoever – but the 33-year-old Everton stalwart looks a shadow of his former self.

Behind Matt Doherty on the right side of Ireland’s wing-back options, Coleman’s days as an Ireland starter look to be numbered, although that is not to say that he does not have plenty to offer going forward to this ever-evolving squad.

Will be intriguing to see how he fares at club level upon his return in the absence of previous starting full-back Nathan Patterson.

Jeff Hendrick.

As mentioned already, following the re-emergence of Molumby into Kenny’s starting XI, Hendrick has been the one who has dropped to the bench in his place.

In Ireland’s two defeats in June versus Armenia and Ukraine, Hendrick was used as the scapegoat – and his most recent start against Armenia did very little to restore his credit in the bank.

On Tuesday evening, Hendrick looked leggy and laboured, a far cry from the busy, yet creative presence of Cullen in the heart of the Ireland midfield.

Has looked OK for Reading in the Championship this season, but his continuing struggles on the international stage show little sign of abating.

You get the sense that the November international window is a big one for Hendrick, and his experienced international teammate Conor Hourihane as the pair look to re-ignite their Ireland careers before it is too late.

