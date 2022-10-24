The three players in line for Ireland call-ups next month

An opportunity to try things out.

In a couple of days time, Stephen Kenny will name his Ireland squad for the upcoming international games against Norway and Malta.

Having learned of his Euro 2024 qualifying group last month, Kenny will be acutely aware that he has little time to try new things ahead of that campaign.

However, he will be keen to use this upcoming two-game window as an opportunity to blood some players into the fold ahead of a pivotal week before the World Cup starts.

We have taken a look at some of the players who might be in line for a call-up for the upcoming window of games, as Ireland look to find some consistency.

Will Smallbone

Now ineligible to play for the Ireland U21s, Smallbone will be hoping that his club form with Stoke City can help catapult him into the senior squad.

Smallbone has already established himself as a key man at the Bet364 Stadium – impressing under both Michael O’Neill and Alex Neil.

This content 😍 pic.twitter.com/GQfDRDDnCI — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 16, 2022

In 13 games, the 22-year-old may have only scored one goal – but he is a player that is on the radar of Kenny, as explained earlier this month.

Over the last few international windows, Ireland have been lacking in the midfield department of the squad, and Smallbone could be the answer to alleviate that concern.

Kenny could at least try him out in November.

Ryan Manning

Very unlucky to have been left out in September for the Uefa Nations League finale against Scotland and Armenia, Manning has continued to excel at Swansea City.

Clearly unfazed by his international exile in recent times, the former QPR star is a man in form for the Swans, who are riding the crest of a wave under manager Russell Martin.

Granted, he may have missed out on their South Wales derby win at home to Cardiff City, but Manning is a player well-known to Kenny.

After being left out of Kenny’s squad for the last international window, Martin hit out at Kenny following Manning’s omission – but it seems unlikely that the Ireland boss will be able to ignore his form again.

An interesting squad announcement awaits.

Georgie Kelly.

With Adam Idah expected to remain out alongside Troy Parrott, the door may be opening slightly for Georgie Kelly in regards to a dream Ireland call-up.

After an impressive start to life in the Championship, Kelly has starred in recent games – scoring twice for the Millers in nine league outings.

He is also beginning to catch the eye of newly-appointed boss Matty Taylor, who has claimed that the former Dundalk and Bohemians forward is set to make even more appearances for the club in the coming weeks.

However, Kelly has rarely found himself on the radar of Kenny as international boss.

Saying that, the loss of Parrott to injury may force his hand – with the Co. Donegal native in fine fettle.

