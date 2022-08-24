Thomas Tuchel explains fiery Antonio Conte handshake controversy

Thomas Tuchel has broken his silence.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed how his post-match handshake with Spurs boss Antonio Conte descended into chaos, in the aftermath of their 2-2 draw earlier this month.

Earlier on the game both managers were reprimanded by referee Anthony Taylor, with Conte celebrating in front of the Chelsea dugout after Spurs’ first equaliser.

However, it was their exchange at the end of the game that sparked the most controversy, with Tuchel and Conte’s tense handshake forcing both to be separated after the game by staff and players at Stamford Bridge.

“Mr Conte took my hand but did not look at me…”

In the wake of the incident, Tuchel was handed a hefty fine, and issued with a touchline ban. Conte was also issued with a fine for his role in the scuffle, with the German boss appealing his ban.

In a letter written to the FA following disciplinary action, the Chelsea boss offered his take on what happened.

“At the end of the match I approached Mr Conte to shake his hand as an act of sportsmanship,” he wrote. “Mr Conte took my hand but did not look at me and I considered his demeanour to be a sign of disrespect towards me.

“I therefore held on to his hand as he walked past me and told him to look me in the eyes when he shakes my hand.

“Mr Conte replied in Italian and acted very aggressively towards me. I did not react to his aggression and did not say anything insulting to him.

“I acknowledge that I could and should have dealt with Mr Conte’s conduct towards me in a more appropriate manner (for example, by speaking to him privately afterwards). I apologise to The FA and to the Regulatory Commission, for having to bring and consider the charge.”

TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Just hours after the incident, Conte did his best to cool the tension between the pair with a cheeky social media post, although that has not stopped the FA from taking action.

