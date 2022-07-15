Talented LOI defender makes League One switch from UCD

A big move.

Talented UCD defender Eric Yoro has completed his move English League One outfit Bolton Wanderers after a breakthrough season in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Yoro, 18, links up with Bolton after only making his first-team debut for the Students in February.

Since his debut, the powerful central defender established himself as a vital cog in the UCD defence with 13 more appearances following before his eventual exit.

Over the last few weeks the defender has been on trial with the League One side, with a view to joining the club’s ‘B’ team.

Similarly to Brentford’s side, the Bolton B team generally tour European venues in the hope of priming themselves for first-team football if the chance is to arrive down the line.

✍️ We are pleased to confirm the signing of defender Eric Yoro, who will join up with the club’s B team from @SSEAirtricityLg Premier Division side @UCDAFC. 🤝 Welcome to the club, Eric!#BWFC 🐘🏰 — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) July 15, 2022

After putting pen to paper on his switch to the former League One side, he joins Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan in departing UCD this summer.

Currently, Andy Myler’s side are languishing at the foot of the Premier Division, but are just three point off closest rivals Finn Harps, who occupy ninth position in the Premier Division.

Kerrigan has yet to be unveiled by Serie B side Como 1907, but the deal is to be formalised upon the necessary international clearance coming through.

In recent weeks however, Bolton have attempted to dip their toes into the Irish transfer market.

Last week it was reported that Derry City defender Eoin Toal was on the radar of the League One outfit, but the Candystripes turned down an offer from them.

“He’s a player that we’re aware of,” Bolton boss Ian Evatt said last week. “We did make a bid, there’s no point denying it, and at the moment that bid wasn’t acceptable. We’ll monitor where that leads to.

“But there’s no denying it. He’s a player we’re aware of, he’s a player we like, he’s a player with good attributes and we think he’ll fit the way we play.

“We’ll do things smartly and strategically and we value everybody. If that value is not the right value then we’ll move on to other targets, simple as that.”

