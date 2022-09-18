Swansea boss hails Michael Obafemi despite ‘booing’ upon return

Michael Obafemi made his return.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin hailed his returning star Michael Obafemi, despite the boos the Ireland international was subjected to upon his return to the fold in Wales.

In recent days, a war of words between the Swansea boss and Ireland manager Stephen Kenny ensued – which led to Obafemi’s introduction onto the pitch receiving a mixed reception.

However, Martin admitted that he was pleased with the contribution made by Obafemi off the bench for Swansea on Saturday – and hailed the ‘hard work’ put in by the Ireland international to get back into his side.

Martin made his comments after the game during his post-match press conference, as Swansea City ran out 3-0 winners against Hull City in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

“It [crowd reaction] was mixed, some were really warm, a couple of people booing. People make what they want of the situation,” the Swansea boss said, as quoted by WalesOnline.

“They just want people to come on and work as hard as possible. He did that when he came on and he’s done that this week in training. That’s all we want from him.

“Hopefully he’ll go away with Ireland and do well with them and he’ll come back as the Michael we know and love.

“He’ll be a big part for us, for sure. He’s got some real competition at the minute with Joel Piroe doing what he does. The competition is great for us.”

While Obafemi will have been left disappointed to have been left out of Swansea’s matchday squads over the last number of weeks, he will be buoyed that he is now making his return to the fold.

The 22-year-old will now link up with Ireland ahead of next week’s Uefa Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia, with the forward looking to back up his goalscoring performance against the Scots at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland’s first game takes place against Scotland on Saturday the 24th at Hampden Park, before they then welcome Armenia to Dublin on the Tuesday after that. Both games kick off at 7.45pm.

