Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene scored his first Championship goal as Rotherham United began life back in the English second-tier with a draw against Swansea City.

Ogbene opened the scoring for the hosts at the AESSEAL Stadium, before former MK Dons defender Harry Darling levelled the game just before the half-time break.

And that was how the game ended, with both sides playing put a 1-1 draw.

“I’ve never spoken to the player in my life…”

However, speaking after the game, Swansea boss Russell Martin denied reports that he has ever spoken to Ogbene regarding a possible move for the Ireland international.

Earlier this summer it had been reported that Ogbene was being lined up by the Swans, but Martin used his post-match press conference as an opportunity to pour cold water on those said links.

“There’s been so many players linked with us,” he said after the game, as quoted by WalesOnline. “Some will be real, some will be tenuous and some will be completely miles away from it. That’s where it is.

“He’s at a club that really values him, he plays all the time. I’ve never spoken to the player in my life.

“He’s done great with his career recently, with Ireland and everything, but, when someone is linked, in football, the perception and reality are often really far apart.”

Earlier this week, Rotherham boss Paul Warne said that the Millers had received no offers for Ogbene during the summer transfer window, with Russell’s comments backing up that suggestion.

However, Ogbene will be hoping that he can push on in the last 12 months of his current deal with the Millers.

Fellow Irishman Georgie Kelly also featured for Rotherham on Saturday afternoon, drafted in as a late sub for the hosts.

For Swansea, Michael Obafemi started, while Ryan Manning was drafted on as a sub from the bench in the stalemate.

