Swansea boss explains why he did not ‘need to’ sell Michael Obafemi

Michael Obafemi is staying put.

Despite intense speculation surrounding his future at Swansea City, Michael Obafemi will stay at the Swansea.com Stadium until January at the very least.

Obafemi, 22, was the subject of two transfer bids from Burnley before the close of the summer transfer window – but neither were accepted by Swansea as they managed to keep a hold of their prolific forward.

And speaking on Friday morning, just hours after the transfer deadline closed in England – Martin explained how he was able to keep a hold of his striker.

“We’re really pleased Michael is still here…”

Earlier this summer, Swansea parted ways with midfielder Flynn Downes – as West Ham swooped in for him with a big-m0ney transfer move.

As a result, it means that the Swans did not require a player sale to keep their finances in good health.

“We didn’t undersell any players or need to sell any players because of the brilliant business we did with Flynn Downes earlier on in the window,” said Martin, as quoted by WalesOnline.

“That’s the player trading model at this club currently. We finished the day stronger [on Thursday] than we started it which I think on deadline day is the biggest hope for anyone, so we’re really pleased.

“I think the best bit of business are the people we kept in the building.

“We’re really pleased Michael is still here. If we’d have known weeks in the build-up, then you have a different feeling and you can prepare a bit better, but it all happened so late.”

Michael Obafemi.

While a move to Burnley may have boosted Obafemi’s chances of playing in the Premier League next season, the 22-year-old will at least be able to continue his development in a familiar setting this term.

After a difficult start to life in South Wales last season, the former Southampton youngster rose to his new challenge and forced his way back into the Ireland senior international set-up in the process.

