‘Flat as a pancake’ – Scotland boss Steve Clarke at a loss to explain Ireland capitulation

A bad night for Scotland.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke claimed that his dressing room was ‘as flat as a pancake’ after their Dublin humiliation against Ireland.

The Scots were beaten 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium, and were defeated deservedly so in front of a travelling crowd of just over 3,000 passionate members of the Tartan Army.

Goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi sealed the deal for the Boys in Green against a side that never got going.

“Ireland deserved to win, they were on the front foot,” Clarke said after the game. “We didn’t cope with it and we were quite poor.

“This group of players have done fantastically for me and the country. There have been two big blows in space of three games. It is the first time in a long time happened to us. [I’m] interested to see how we come back as a group.”

Scotland were rocked early on in the contest when Browne bundled his effort home on the line, after Shane Duffy’s header found its way into his path.

“We didn’t make the right choices at the right times. A soft goal from a corner puts you on the back foot. Ireland got life from that and made it difficult for us.”

“I’m at a loss to explain why the performance was so poor..”

The results leaves Scotland reeling after a dismal defeat in their World Cup play-off against Ukraine. Although they did react well to their World Cup setback against Armenia at Hampden Park.

“Sometimes after a game you just have to hold your counsel, have sleep, think about it, and tomorrow we will speak,” he noted.

“[The dressing room] is flat as a pancake. I’m at a loss to explain why the performance was so poor.”

