Steve Bruce jumps to Harry Maguire’s defence amid ‘social media nonsense’

Steve Bruce is sticking up for the defender.

Former Manchester United captain, and current West Brom boss Steve Bruce has hit out at the ‘social media nonsense’ directed towards Harry Maguire in recent weeks.

Recently, Maguire has been the subject of intense scrutiny from all angles – with his poor run of form and performances not aiding his cause in the meantime.

However, just last week his manager Erik ten Hag stressed that he ‘backs’ the player despite his high-profile struggles, with Bruce now rowing in behind the defender.

“ I think the treatment of Harry Maguire has been harsh – he’s always determined to do well…”

In doing so, Bruce declared that the treatment of the player is ‘harsh’, and claimed that he is ‘always determined’ to turn in strong performances.

“When you’re playing centre-back like I did, you want to be playing week in, week out,” Bruce explained when speaking to Sky Bet about Harry Maguire.

"I back him because I believe in him." Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire has his full backing despite recent criticism. pic.twitter.com/WRWS7AHZh6 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 30, 2022

“I think the treatment of Harry Maguire has been harsh – he’s always determined to do well. He’s going through a tricky patch.

“It’s football – he has to batten down the hatches and forget about the social media nonsense.

“He has to focus on getting himself back in the team at Manchester United and doing all the basics well again.

“I have the privilege of knowing Harry very well, and he has the fierce determination to do well. He’s never ever let England down.”

Harry Maguire.

On Sunday, Maguire was left out of United’s damaging Manchester derby loss away to Man City – with Ten Hag’s side losing 6-3 at the home of their local rivals.

However, he is likely to return for the Red Devils’ Europa League trip to Cyprus on Thursday against Neil Lennon’s Omonoia Nicosia.

Kick-off on Thursday evening at 5.45pm, as United look to secure another Europa League win in their group campaign.

Read More About: Harry Maguire, Steve Bruce