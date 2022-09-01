Steve Bruce hails ‘great pro’ Callum Robinson ahead of move

Callum Robinson is set to leave West Brom.

Ireland international Callum Robinson has all but confirmed his move away from Championship side West Brom, off the back of a couple of seasons at the Hawthorns.

In doing so, his club boss Steve Bruce heaped praise on his departing forward ahead of the transfer deadline in England.

On Thursday morning, Bruce confirmed that Robinson was on his way out of the club after a summer of uncertainty surrounding his future in the Midlands.

“I wish him the best of luck – he’s a really smashing lad and a great pro…”

Bruce’s comments emerged shortly before Robinson was seen entering the Cardiff City Stadium as the Bluebirds looked to agree personal terms with the player.

While praising his key forward, Bruce hailed the Ireland international for being a ‘great pro’ and a ‘smashing lad’ upon his imminent departure from the Baggies.

“It looks as if he’s on his way, Cardiff I think is the one that’s agreed the fee,” Bruce explained on Thursday morning, as quoted by the Express & Star.

“We always knew we had to balance the books, I wish him the best of luck if that happens. “It hasn’t gone so well of late for Robbo these past few weeks, but I wish him the best of luck – he’s a really smashing lad and a great pro.”

Callum Robinson.

Bruce’s comments surrounding Robinson’s future are in stark contrast to his comments on Tuesday evening after West Brom’s league game against Wigan Athletic.

At the time, Bruce said that no bid was placed for Robinson, and expected him to remain at the club.

“There’s been a lot of speculation about a lot of players,” he said. “I’ve said since day one there’s going to be a lot of turnaround, or whatever there’s going to be.

“We’ve certainly had no offers, at all, so as far as I’m concerned he’s part of the squad and will remain so.”

