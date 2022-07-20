Steve Bruce lays gauntlet down to Championship rivals over Callum Robinson fee

An interesting update.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has thrown the gauntlet down to the Baggies’ Championship rivals, as their pursuit of Ireland international Callum Robinson heats up.

Preston North End have been linked with a move for the forward, but Bruce has cast doubt on their interest in his forward option.

Bruce’s comments also follow earlier remarks this summer that Robinson had no intention of leaving the club in the summer transfer window.

“They can make as much noise as they want…”

Speaking in the aftermath of West Brom’s 3-0 friendly win away to Oxford United, Bruce stressed that there was ‘nothing’ to report on from his perspective as manager of the Baggies.

“I keep hearing the rumblings but there is nothing to really report on it,” Bruce told the Express and Star.

“They can make as much noise as they want but what they have got to do is put their money where their mouth is.”

Last season, Robinson played 43 times for West Brom in the Championship, with 26 games of those being starts.

In that spell, goals were few and far between, with Robinson scoring just seven league goals in the English second-tier.

But earlier this summer, Robinson revealed that he was still planning on remaining at West Brom for the foreseeable.

“As far as I know, I am a part of his plans. Until then, unless he tells me any different,” he said at the time. “It wasn’t the best of seasons as we all know, but we need to reset.

“We’ve got pre-season in Portugal and get ourselves. I’ve heard his pre-seasons are very tough, which will be good. We need to regroup, and we have a lot of talent in our West Brom team, especially for the Championship.

“There are a lot of lads who have also played in the Premier League. If he adds to the squad.. But as far as I know, I’m there and am focusing on these games now. Then I’m ready to go again and get ourselves up to the Premier League.”

