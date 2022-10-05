Steve Bruce makes Cristiano Ronaldo claim amid Roy Keane’s ‘disrespect’ remark

Steve Bruce is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former Manchester United captain Steve Bruce has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo still has a part to play at Old Trafford, despite recent claims that the Portuguese star has been ‘disrespected’ at the club.

In the wake of United’s heavy Premier League defeat to local rivals Manchester City over the weekend, Roy Keane stressed that the Red Devils were showing nothing but ‘disrespect’ to his former teammate by keeping him at the club.

However, Bruce has taken a step back from Keane’s high-profile remarks on Sky Sports, and stressed that the forward still has a role at the club.

“ Who knows what’s going on behind closed doors? Ronaldo still got 24 goals last year, and he still has a part to play…”

“We’re talking about one of the icons of world football, in Cristiano Ronaldo,” Bruce explained when speaking to Sky Bet. “The way the club handled it, and the way the manager handled it, I admired from afar.

“Who knows what’s going on behind closed doors? Ronaldo still got 24 goals last year, and he still has a part to play.

Keane: 🗣️'Ronaldo did not come back to sit on the bench' Micah: 🗣️"But does his style of play suit the way they want to play?" 👀 Keane: 🗣️"𝐎𝐇𝐇𝐇𝐇 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎!" These two are pure entertainment together 😄🍿 pic.twitter.com/8Y6eeo1MuZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

“ He’s not the Ronaldo that he was 10 years ago when he was the best player in the world, but he still has something to offer.

“All his life he has been a top pro and player, he looks after himself like nobody else does, it’s quite staggering that he’s still at the top of his game at the age he is at, so I think he’s still got a big part to play.”

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, has failed to feature on a consistent basis for United so far this season but has shown glimpses of his evergreen quality in the Europa League thus far.

However, the Portuguese icon will be keen to ensure that he will be able to bring that form into Premier League, if and when he gets his opportunity to do so.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Man United, Steve Bruce