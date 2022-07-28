Steve Bruce responds to Callum Robinson’s growing Preston links

The rumours are not going away.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has responded to the growing links suggesting that a move from Preston North End for forward Callum Robinson is edging closer.

Over the last few weeks, Robinson has been heavily linked with a return to West Brom’s Championship rivals, but no deal has come to fruition.

Just last week, Bruce told Preston to put forward a bid for the Irish international, and his latest comments imply that they may not be able to afford a move for the 27-year-old.

“I’ve read all this and seen all this, and I’ve heard nothing…”

When speaking to Birmingham Live, Bruce offered an update into the situation at the moment.

“I’ve read all this and seen all this, and I’ve heard nothing,” Bruce said. “As far as I’m concerned, I’m sure he’s got many suitors out there, but as I’ve said – we’ve all got players we’d like to bring in.

“But if you can’t do it, you can’t do it.”

Now 27, Robinson will be hoping that he can sort his future sooner rather than later, and if that means he has to leave the Hawthorns, it is likely that he will.

Callum Robinson.

However, these latest developments are a change from Robinson’s earlier comments this summer which suggested he was going to fight for his place at West Brom.

Also, Preston boss Ryan Lowe took aim at Bruce’s comments last week in relation to his club’s interest in Robinson.

“Well, I read Steve Bruce’s comments and I felt a bit disrespectful,” Lowe explained at the time. “It probably got worded a bit differently (to him) and without talking about other players, who wouldn’t be interested in a Callum Robinson?

“As I have said before. I will just say what I said last time, because unfortunately I have to respect that he’s West Brom’s player. That is all I can say on it and if there’s any change I am sure you will know. “I don’t ever want to disrespect Steve Bruce and West Brom, because he is a fantastic bloke.”

