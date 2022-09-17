Stephen Kenny hails Ireland’s in-form Championship striker

An impressive start to the season for Scott Hogan.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has heaped praise on his international forward Scott Hogan, after the Birmingham City man’s excellent start to the season at St Andrew’s.

Hogan, 30, has often found himself on the periphery of Ireland senior international squads over the last number of years, but is now putting his case forward to fill the void left by the injured Adam Idah, and Michael Obafemi, who is out of favour at club level.

So far this season, the experienced forward has now scored five league goal for the Blues, with three of those arriving in a stunning Midlands Derby win against West Brom earlier this week.

“Under John Eustace he has been the main man…”

That form has not only solidified his place as a key man at club level, but is also putting him in a strong position to prove his worth to Kenny ahead of this month’s two Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia.

“I must say, Scott wasn’t regularly in the Birmingham team towards the end of last season,” Kenny said during Thursday’s press conference.

“He was out of the team for periods, and then was out for a five-week period and the first game in the Nations League group.

“That had its challenges for Scott, and he had a goal chalked off against Scotland that was over the line. Against Ukraine he played 50 odd minutes, but he wasn’t at the level then physically that he is at now.

“He’s at a different level now. Under John Eustace he has been the main man. Even though he only got two goals going into [this week], his work-rate and threat that he was causing in a team that only had their recent signings in the team.

“They were struggling in the early part of the season but he was still a focal point. I’ve been to see them a couple of times and saw him score against Norwich.

“That’s probably one of the best nights of his career I’d say, to get a hat-trick in a derby like that [against West Brom]. I spoke to him before the game, what I normally wouldn’t do on a match day, to tell him that he was in the squad.

“It was a terrific performance to get the three goals.”

Scott Hogan.

Since making his international debut for the Boys in Green in 2018, Hogan has made 11 appearances for Ireland.

However, he has yet to score for Ireland, with the closest being an effort against Scotland that was just about cleared off the line.

