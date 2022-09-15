Stephen Kenny hails the returning Robbie Brady to Ireland squad

Robbie Brady is back.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny lumped praise on the returning Robbie Brady to his senior international squad, ahead of this month’s Uefa Nations League double-header against Scotland and Armenia.

Brady has been out of Ireland’s senior squad for the last 18 months through injury, but has regained his fitness and form in recent times to force his way back into Kenny’s squad.

And having done so impressively following his recent transfer to Preston North End, Brady’s return has been hailed by Kenny, who named his squad for the upcoming games next week.

“It’s 18 months out of the squad for Robbie,” Kenny explained when speaking to the media. “He is one of our better players for sure, all things being equal.

“But things haven’t been equal for him because his body has let him down, frequently, and that has been most unfortunate.

“It’s just good to see him, he’s only in on absolute merit, we do admire him as a player and the talent he possesses but he’s in because his performances for Preston have been different really for a left wing back.

“He offers you different things, he’s a very creative passer from that position, quality crossing and he just sees things so early and has played well in that position to date this season. I’ve been a few times to see Preston obviously and I’ve enjoyed his performances.”

So far this season, Brady has been an ever-present for Preston in their Championship, but has not played for Ireland since March 2021 when the Boys in Green laboured to a 1-1 draw away to Qatar.

However, his return will come as a welcome boost to Kenny, who will be hoping that he can engineer two successive wins this month.

