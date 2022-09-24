Stephen Kenny questions penalty call after Ireland’s ‘harsh defeat’

Stephen Kenny was speaking after the game.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny questioned the merits of Scotland’s penalty, a decision that ultimately swung the game in the Tartan Army’s favour at Hampden Park.

Alan Browne was adjudged to have touched the ball with his hand, despite appearing to be pushed towards the ball as he attempted to head clear.

But Swiss referee Sandro Scharer opted to penalise the Preston North End man, resulting in Kenny’s frustration being laid bare during his post-match interview.

“We played brilliantly in the first-half and showed an ability to control the game…”

Ireland’s loss came after a very strong first-half performance from the Boys in Green, with John Egan putting Ireland in front thanks to a fine finish.

But Ireland were unable to hold out to secure at least a point, with Ryan Christie’s spot-kick proving to be the difference between the two teams.

“It’s a harsh defeat,” Kenny said when speaking to RTE. “We played brilliantly in the first-half and showed an ability to control the game.

“Scotland pressed us extremely high. We got the goal and had one disallowed. We started the second half well, and their goal was against the run of play.

“I thought we responded well to conceding. We had a couple of great chances to take the lead but we didn’t capitalise.

“Scotland got the crowd up with the equaliser and were in the ascendency, but we were still very dangerous ourselves on the counter attacks. Chiedozie nearly won us the game.”

“Alan’s hands are raised, but he was shoved himself by a Scottish player…”

On the penalty decision, the Irish boss then added: “Alan’s hands are raised, but he was shoved himself by a Scottish player, I had a quick look at it just before coming on.

“It looks like he was pushed off balance which forced him to raise his hands. It’s an unfortunate handball and a harsh way to lose.

“Troy knows he should have scored, but he has been brilliant for us and ran his socks off for us. The goal he had disallowed was brilliant.

“Our last three performances have been excellent. Tonight is a very good performance. We’ll get ready for Tuesday against Armenia, we’ve already sold 44,000 tickets. It shows the passion for the team with the support.”