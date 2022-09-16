Stephen Kenny backs Nathan Collins to ‘relish’ Erling Haaland Premier League showdown

Nathan Collins has impressed in the Premier League this season.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has backed Nathan Collins to rise to his Premier League challenge against Man City star Erling Haaland this weekend.

After an impressive start to life in Molineux, Collins will face one of his biggest tests yet as Wolves host City on Saturday afternoon.

Not only is it City, Collins is also likely to contend with the imperious challenge of Haaland – a player who he has yet to come up against in his career thus far.

“Nathan has taken everything in his stride…”

So far this season, Collins has been an ever-present for Wolves and has been part of one of the meanest defences in the English top-flight.

But this Saturday will pose them with a serious test of their early season credentials.

“Nathan has taken everything in his stride,” Kenny explained on Thursday afternoon. “[It is] very impressive the way he’s done that.

“It’s a big challenge of course, taking on Manchester City and Haaland. It’s another step in his development. He’s played a high number of games for one so young, playing at Stoke and Burnley.

“He seems to be a firm fixture in Wolves’ team which is terrific. For any of our Irish players to be playing regularly in the Premier League, ideally it’s what we want.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS FROM NATHAN COLLINS 🤯🔥 This might just break the internet.pic.twitter.com/Y01KDqn7eS — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) June 14, 2022

“Nathan’s shown the quality to do that. It’s a big challenge against Man City, and he didn’t play against Haaland before. It’s a new experience, [but] I’m sure he’ll relish the challenge.

“You get the feeling he’s only going to get better…”

Having given Collins his Ireland senior international debut under 12 months ago, Kenny has been able to watch the 21-year-old’s rise from close quarters.

And the Ireland boss is hopeful that Collins will be able to kick on after his promising start to the season at his new club.

“Nathan has been very good,” he adds. “You get the feeling he’s only going to get better. His attitude is good.

“He has good values, a high level of professionalism, and he has some good leadership qualities. You feel with Nathan he’s only going to get better in his career.”

