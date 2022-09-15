Stephen Kenny speaks out on Michael Obafemi’s recent Swansea City omission

Stephen Kenny has spoken.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has spoken on Michael Obafemi’s recent omission from the Swansea City starting XI, in the wake of his botched deadline day move to Burnley.

The Clarets were reported to have tabled two bids for Obafemi before the transfer window closed, but neither met the valuation set by Swansea City.

Consequently, Obafemi has dropped out of the Swans’ starting XI, with his manager suggesting that the forward needs to refocus his mind to get back into his starting XI.

“I’ve spoken to Michael and like everything else there are two or three sides to every story..”

However, speaking during his press conference this afternoon, Kenny stressed that he is hopeful that Obafemi will return to the fold sooner rather than later at club level.

“I’ve spoken to Michael and like everything else there are two or three sides to every story,” he explained. “Certainly Michael wants to play football, he wants to play for Swansea.

“Obviously he has been omitted from the last couple of squads after the deadline day bids and so forth. It’s not ideal, we want our players playing and coming in in good form. It’s just one of those things, I’m sure he’ll be back playing shortly.

“We’re delighted to have him in the squad because we have watched him a few times this season and he has played well, he has been at the level he finished off last season.

𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 | 𝗠𝗡𝗧 Robbie Brady, Andrew Omobamidele & Callum O'Dowda all return to the Ireland squad 👏 Obafemi, Ogbene & Parrott bolster forward line for matches against Scotland & Armenia 😍 𝗠𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦

24/09 | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🆚🇮🇪

27/09 | 🇮🇪🆚🇦🇲#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/2EGKai6bfS — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 15, 2022

“Okay, maybe that has not been translated in goals but I seen him against Blackpool where he ran 60 yards and was right in on goal to win the game and unselfishly laid it off to Olivier Ntcham to win the game.

“And he scored a great goal against Millwall, so he has done some good things and his form has been good overall.”

Michael Obafemi.

While Obafemi will be pleased that his international manager continues to back him, he will be aware that he faces a real fight to maintain his starting berth in Kenny’s XI.

Already this season, Scott Hogan has impressed, having scored five goals in the opening few weeks of the season.

However, Obafemi has impressed when called upon this season for the Swans, and will be hopeful that he can kick on from his sensational performance against Scotland in June at the Aviva Stadium.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: michael obafemi, stephen kenny