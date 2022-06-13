Stephen Kenny dealt Michael Obafemi blow ahead of Ukraine showdown

A massive blow for Ireland.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has revealed that Michael Obafemi is set to miss out on Ireland’s Uefa Nations League game away to Ukraine.

Obafemi was forced off against Scotland on Saturday evening with an injury, and has now been ruled out of Tuesday evening’s tie in Lodz, Poland.

While not entirely unexpected, the Swansea City star’s groin issues have not healed in time for Ukraine.

However, Kenny has revealed that he is more hopeful on the fitness of Chiedozie Ogbene who missed out on Saturday’s 3-0 win at home to the Scots at the Aviva.

“His overall performances for Swansea towards the end of the season were the best of our strikers..”

On Saturday evening, Obafemi netted once and grabbed an assist in a 3-0 win at home to Scotland, earning himself the player of the match award.

And speaking after the game, Kenny hailed his goalscorer’s efforts in front of a partisan home crowd in Dublin 4.

“I couldn’t have envisaged him scoring a goal like that, but I think having watched him play in the run of games – I watched him play quite a bit towards the end of the season – his performances were the best of all our strikers,” he said.

“Yeah I feel like people are overlooking the assist & just talking about the goal!” 😂 The @Carlsberg Player of the Match, Michael Obafemi 🏆#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/doApkjkKVT — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 11, 2022

“His overall performances for Swansea towards the end of the season were the best of our strikers, if I was to rate them.

“He worked very hard for the team, but obviously his pass for Troy Parrott’s header, it was just a great combination between the two players, terrific play, and his goal was really a moment of immense quality.

“It was great to see that hit the back of the net and it lifted the stadium. It was terrific.”

Michael Obafemi.

In his absence, Obafemi is set to be replaced by either Ogbene or Scott Hogan – with the latter coming on in his place on Saturday.

Hogan was perhaps unfortunate not to leave the Aviva without a goal, with his second-half header cleared off the line by Grant Hanley.

You can read our pre-match preview for Ireland v Ukraine here, with TV details and full team news also available.

