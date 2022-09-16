Stephen Kenny weighs in on Jason Knight’s new role at Derby after summer transfer saga

An interesting summer was had by Jason Knight.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has suggested that Jason Knight’s new position at Derby County is not ‘preferential’ from his perspective as international manager.

Knight, 21, has been largely used as a right-back for Derby County this season – with newly-appointed boss Liam Rosenior finding a new role in the team for the Dubliner at Pride Park.

And while he may have impressed, Kenny is unsure that Knight’s future is in his new position at club level.

“Jason is a versatile player, but it would be preferential for us if he was playing higher up the pitch…”

“He can play [at right-back],” Kenny said when speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium. “Jason is a versatile player, but it would be preferential for us if he was playing higher up the pitch.

“He has had an impact at international level as an attacking midfield player. He has so much energy, inventive spirit.

“His ability to press high, his ability to take the ball on the half-turn, his dribbling ability. You felt he was getting better for us.”

During the last international window, Knight’s performances came to the fore as he established himself as a key man under Kenny once more.

“He had a good window himself the last time, performing very well as an attacking midfielder and that’s what we see him as,” he added.

“We don’t want to have him inhibited by playing right-back for a period, and that stifling his creative instincts or ability to play as an attacking midfielder. I don’t think he sees his future at right-back and we don’t really either.

“But I understand needs must at every club and every manager must make the best decision for himself and I respect that.”

“There was a lot of speculation and in the end it didn’t happen for him…”

In the aftermath of the June international window, Knight’s name was linked with countless moves away from Derby.

However, none of those moves came to fruition – despite reported interest from the Bundesliga, Championship and the Premier League.

“There was a lot of speculation and like everything else, you never really know unless you have a real inside track,” Kenny added.

“You never really know how close he was to moving, there was a lot of speculation and in the end it didn’t happen for him.

“He likes Derby as a club, he started very young there and it’s been good for him. He’s played a huge amount of games for one so young.

“But we see him as someone who can impact the game as an attacking midfield player, definitely we see him as that.”

