Stephen Kenny names his Ireland team for Armenia clash

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has named his starting XI for Ireland’s crucial Uefa Nations League game against Armenia, as the Boys in Green seek to avoid relegation to League C.

On Saturday night, Ireland were edged out by Scotland at Hampden Park, despite turning in a positive performance in Glasgow. As a result, Ireland must avoid defeat against Armenia at the Aviva to ensure their League B safety.

In his starting XI, Kenny has made a few changes from that defeat, with some of those alterations enforced.

Gavin Bazunu keeps his place in between the sticks after a solid performance away to Scotland. John Egan and Nathan Collins also start in defence, partnering Dara O’Shea.

In midfield, Josh Cullen is suspended, and is replaced in the middle of the park by Jeff Hendrick. Matt Doherty and Robbie Brady will play as wing-backs, while Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi lead the line.

Ireland: Gavin Bazunu; Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, John Egan; Matt Doherty, Jayson Molumby, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady; Jason Knight; Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has claimed that his side are on the rise, despite some dissenting voices emerging over the last number of day suggesting otherwise.

“We can see the emergence of players, and that’s been critical for us as a nation, critical for us as a team,” he explained ahead of the game.

“You can see players that are only going to get better, that are on an upward curve in their careers and they will only improve when they get into the European Championship qualifiers from March to November next year.

“In a year’s time, they will be even better – you can see that and that’s by design.

“The players themselves have done that. They have got themselves into the team by their performances at club level and with the international team, so, we are looking to constantly improve.

“We know there are areas we can improve, we are not naive to suggest that isn’t the case.”

