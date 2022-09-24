Stephen Kenny names Ireland starting XI for Scotland clash

Stephen Kenny has named his starting XI.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has named his starting XI for Ireland’s crucial Uefa Nations League trip to Glasgow, as the Boys in Green take on Scotland.

Ireland ran out easy winners against the Scots in June, but they are expected to face a far stiffer test at Hampden Park.

In his starting XI, Kenny has made a few changes from that win, with some of those alterations enforced.

Gavin Bazunu returns in between the sticks after a recent spell away from international football through injury. John Egan and Nathan Collins also start in defence, partnering Dara O’Shea.

In midfield, Josh Cullen is joined by Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight. Matt Doherty and James McClean will play as wing-backs, while Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi lead the line.

Ireland: Gavin Bazunu; Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, John Egan; Matt Doherty, Jayson Molumby, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, James McClean; Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott.

Scotland: Craig Gordon; Aaron Hickey, Scott McTominay, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Kieran Tierney; Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie; Lyndon Dykes.

“It is a very special game and both sets of players are looking forward to it…”

Speaking ahead of the game, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has been at pains to stress how important the game is for his side, with the Boys in Green looking to back up their big 3-0 win against the Scots in June.

“It’s a great occasion with a Hampden full house. It is a very special game and both sets of players are looking forward to it,” Kenny said before Saturday evening’s game in Glasgow.

“Scotland had a good win on Wednesday and we respect that, but we have played well in our last few games. This is a new Ireland with a new identity.”

He then added: “We had to suffer with some results in the rebuilding process, but we have sold out the Aviva, 44,000, for the Armenia game on Tuesday already.

“That gives you an indication of the level of support in the country. People are excited by the team. The crowd have been extremely passionate and you would have felt that if you were at the game against Scotland.

“This will be our biggest away support since I came in – we have had Covid issues – but Irish fans travel throughout the world and it will be a special game.”

