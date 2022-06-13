Stephen Kenny ‘excited’ by Ireland’s potential after Scotland win

Stephen Kenny is confident.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has explained that he has always been excited by the potential his Irish side have shown, following their 3-0 win at home to Scotland on Saturday evening.

Kenny led his side to a superb win, easing the pressure on his position as Ireland boss in the meantime.

And speaking after the game, the former Dundalk explained why he has ‘always’ been excited by his players, after two supposed ‘catastrophe’ results.

Stephen Kenny: “I have always been excited about this team..”

On Saturday evening, Ireland players such as Michael Obafemi, Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby all impressed.

“I have always been excited about this team,” he explained. “I was excited last week about this team not because we won 3-0 today or because we lost 1-0.

“After Belgium here, 2-2, people thought we were absolutely brilliant, then we win 1-0 the next game and then lose a game and then it’s a catastrophe.

“That is part of the business and I understand that but I am very clear in what we’re doing and what we want to do. Very, very clear. I think we will definitely emerge, and emerge to be a very exciting team. I definitely do feel that.”

Ireland v Ukraine.

Following the win against Scotland, Ireland now find themselves in a strong position ahead of their trip to Poland to take on Ukraine yet again.

Although, they will have to do it without the services of John Egan and Shane Duffy who miss out.

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne has been called up in their places, with the likes of Darragh Lenihan and Dara O’Shea likely to start.

