Stephen Kenny hits out at ‘lack of transparency’ over Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures

He is not impressed.

Ireland senior international boss Stephen Kenny has hit out at Uefa’s scheduling of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, as he and his team learned their fate.

On Sunday, Ireland were dealt a blow in their quest to qualify for the 2024 instalment of the European Championship’s, being placed in a group alongside the Netherlands and France.

To compound matters, Kenny’s side will not play in the final round of games in the group due to there being an odd number of teams in it.

“If there has to be an odd one out, surely it has to be the lowest seed [Gibraltar]…”

And it is that aspect of the draw which has earned the wrath of Kenny, who bemoaned Ireland’s latest episode of misfortune.

“I’m very disappointed with the lack of transparency around the last fixture,” Kenny explained when speaking to Off The Ball on Monday evening.

“We don’t play on the last day when Holland play Gibraltar and Greece play France.

🟢𝗘𝗫𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗩𝗘: 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗣𝗛𝗘𝗡 𝗞𝗘𝗡𝗡𝗬'𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡⚪ 🗣️"I'm very disappointed with the lack of transparency around the last fixture." Stephen Kenny voices his frustration at Ireland's fixtures #COYBIG Football with @SkyIreland pic.twitter.com/L2hwj6bGvh — Off The Ball (@offtheball) October 11, 2022

“If France needs a draw against Greece they’ll know. If Holland needs to score four goals to go through, they know. We’re not happy with that at all.

“If there has to be an odd one out, surely it has to be the lowest seed (Gibraltar). It’s not equitable, I don’t think. There’s a lack of clarity around that decision-making process.”

While Kenny may be frustrated with the manner of the fixture schedule and demands placed on Ireland for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, he is likely to be relishing the challenge.

Under his stewardship, Ireland have put in some impressive performances against higher-ranked opponents in the past.

Ireland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France in March, with the return fixture set for September. Due to the Rugby World Cup taking place at the same time, it is unclear where that fixture will take place, however.

