Stephen Kenny hits back at criticism over Ireland’s progress

Stephen Kenny has been speaking.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has hit back at former international defender Damien Delaney, following his recent criticism over the past few days.

Recently, Delaney called Kenny’s Ireland tenure into question in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

On Virgin Media, the former Premier League star claimed that Ireland were in ‘quicksand’ under Kenny, and questioned if there was any progress being made by the former Dundalk boss.

“You can see the improvement in the team…”

However, speaking ahead of Ireland’s crucial Uefa Nations League tie against Armenia on Tuesday evening, Kenny stressed that progress is being made by he and his players.

In doing so, he also suggested that he was unaware of comments made by the former Ireland international, before explaining why he sought to rebuild this current Ireland international side.

“There was a team at the end of its cycle,” he explained, as quoted by the Mirror.

“It needed to be reinvigorated. We had talented young players coming through so the timing was good.

“These players have come through and they’ve got a lot of experience and played some terrific stuff consistently.

“Obviously we’ve (had) a performance like the one in Armenia which was disappointing. But you can see the improvement in the team.”

Ireland’s recent form.

While Ireland still need a result against Armenia to ensure their safety in League B of the Uefa Nations League, they will be buoyed from their last home performances against Scotland and Belgium.

And despite needing a late winner against Lithuania in March, Ireland have lost just once at home since March 2021. That defeat came against Ukraine, when fresh questions were being posed of Kenny’s reign.

But two positive results against Scotland and Ukraine (away) changed that mindset.

However, it is now imperative that Kenny’s Ireland can get another win on the board to carry their forward momentum into November’s internationals versus Norway and Malta.

