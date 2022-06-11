Stephen Kenny hails one of Ireland’s biggest wins since 2015 after easing past Scotland

Stephen Kenny was delighted after the win.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has heaped praise on his side for securing their biggest home victory since 2015 in a 3-0 destruction of Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

Goals from Alan Browne, Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi sealed the deal for the Boys in Green as they stunned a rudderless Scotland side.

Speaking after the game during his post-match press conference, Kenny then signalled the importance of the win for his side at the Dublin 4 venue.

“They know that we do have a lot of imperfections..”

“I’m not here to make statements, I’m just here to get get ready for Tuesday now against Ukraine,” Kenny said after the game.

“The Irish support really believe in this team I feel, and they can see the potential that exists. They know that we do have a lot of imperfections.

“I asked the players before tonight, what was their most significant win they had at the Aviva Stadium in a qualifier in any competitive game.

“Probably, the one that was mentioned was against Bosnia in 2015. It is the biggest result.

“We said to the players before the game, enjoy that if they win with their families. It’s a significant victory and the most significant victory in over seven years.

“But in isolation, we have to get ready for Ukraine on Tuesday..”

While the result is a boost for Ireland, it also eases the pressure that had been building on the former Dundalk boss after two successive defeats.

On Tuesday, Kenny will be hoping to back that up with another win in Poland away to Ukraine.

Kick-off in the Polish venue is at 7.45pm.

