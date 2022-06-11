Stephen Kenny issues defiant response as pressure mounts on his Ireland future

Stephen Kenny is under pressure.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is reportedly under pressure, but he is showing little sign of it letting impact his belief that he is the right man to turn the Boys in Green’s fortunes around.

Kenny recently put pen to paper on a new deal in March, but two successive defeats against Armenia and Ukraine has plunged his tenure back into crisis.

Despite that, the former Dundalk boss still thinks he is the man to lead Ireland forward.

“We’ve just lost two very very narrow games that we are disappointed to lose..”

“I do, absolutely, without a shadow of a doubt,” a defiant Kenny said. “I’ve just a signed a new contract and I’m committed here until after the Euros.

“We’ve just lost two very very narrow games that we are disappointed to lose. We are getting ready for the game, and we’re just fully focused on the game [against Scotland].”

While the two successive defeats have set Ireland back, they do still have time to make amends in the rest of their Uefa Nations League campaign.

Although, if further defeats against Scotland and Ukraine were follow, it would leave the Irish boss on the brink.

Stephen Kenny.

Already, Kenny is coming under fire from one of his predecessors in Martin O’Neill who twisted the knife into his reign on Friday.

“Sometimes you get a couple of results in matches against sides who are not in the top 80 — teams like Andorra and Lithuania. You can start to get a false impression of where you are,” he said.

“Then you travel to Armenia fully expecting to win and get off to a bad start; it’s a major setback for them. I suppose a couple of years into Stephen’s reign, you’d have to ask…

“If his remit was to rebuild an Irish side and get time to do that then that’s fine. But in international football you still have to win football matches.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: stephen kenny