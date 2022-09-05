Ex-Ireland international insists the Premier League should not get rid of VAR

Is it time to bin off VAR?

Former Ireland international Stephen Kelly has rubbished suggestions that the Premier League should get rid of VAR, after a number of controversial incidents took place over the weekend.

In Brighton’s 5-2 Premier League win against Leicester City, Alexis Mac Allister’s wonderstrike was ruled out by VAR, but the most contested decision of the weekend saw West Ham denied a legitimate equaliser away to Chelsea.

Newcastle United were also denied a winner at home to Crystal Palace by the system following a review.

In the wake of those incidents, the Premier League have come under fire for their use of the system, with some ex-players suggesting that it may be time to ‘get rid’ of the technology.

“It has to be controlled better and the people in charge need to get those decisions correct…”

However, when speaking on Sky Sports on Monday morning, Kelly stressed that there is no need to get rid of the system.

“I think we have to keep it as a system in place,” Kelly said when speaking to Sky Sports News on Monday morning. “It can absolutely improve football in the right hands.

“It has to be [with] people that know what they are doing. I think over the weekend it wasn’t even the decisions that were wrong, it was just about how wrong they got them.

“You are thinking anybody could have made the right decision off the street. To get them so wrong is where I think the questions should be aimed at.

“Even if you read the letter of the law you can’t see how those decisions would be given. It has just got to be run better. Absolutely, VAR has a place.

“I just think it has to be controlled better and the people in charge need to get those decisions correct.”

Premier League’s VAR issues.

Kelly’s claims were also backed up by former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher, who also took aim at the decision making of officials over the weekend.

He also noted the time taken by VAR to come to its conclusion as an issue that needed to be resolved.

“As we saw with those two decisions [at Chelsea and Newcastle], it’s about where we’re going to go, how we’re going to make it better,” he said.

“Make it better, don’t kick it out.”

