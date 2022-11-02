Stephen Ireland reveals how Roberto Mancini would ‘swing for’ Carlos Tevez at Man City

A sour end to his time at Man City.

Former Ireland international Stephen Ireland has revealed how his former Man City boss Roberto Mancini used to ‘p*** people off’ when he worked under the manager.

When Mancini arrived at the club, Ireland was one of the first to leave during the Italian’s tenure – with stints following at Aston Villa and Stoke City.

However, Ireland vividly remembers his time working under Mancini at City – and the baggage that came along during his time at the club with the Italian.

“I know there’s a handful of players who would say the same… he was just not a good guy…”

In a revealing discussion with Ladbrokes, Ireland went on to claim that if it was not for Mancini being at the club he would have stayed put.

“I honestly believe that if it was anyone but Roberto Mancini, my career at Man City would have gone differently,” he explains.

“I’d have been fine. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a great manager with a fantastic CV and he’s achieved a lot.

“I’m not knocking his ability as a manager, but I think he was brought in with that brief of getting success as quickly as possible, and he didn’t care who he upset in the process.

“It’s not just me. I know there’s a handful of players who would say the same… he was just not a good guy. The squad was so good, the players won the trophies for him – it wasn’t him.”

Stephen Ireland: “If only there had been an Amazon documentary back then…”

While in charge of City, Mancini led his side to a Premier League title in 2012, and also oversaw the club’s early phase of growth under their new owners.

But that early growth under the Italian came at a cost, according to Ireland.

“The amount of arguments, fights and fists I saw in training, honestly, if only there had been an Amazon documentary back then, with some of the stuff he was doing,” he explained.

“Honestly, it was just incredible. The amount of times he and Carlos Tevez would go head-to-head, swinging for each other.. mental stuff.

“And it was over literally nothing. I don’t know if that was just his tactic to constantly p*** people off.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: roberto mancini, stephen ireland