Stephen Bradley slams ‘terrible’ referee decision as Shamrock Rovers lose to Molde

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley slammed some ‘terrible’ officiating following the Hoops’ latest Europa Conference League defeat to Molde at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

Rovers slumped to a 2-0 loss on home soil, their first defeat at the Dublin 24 venue in 32 games. It was also their first loss at home in European competition this season, but it was a frustrating one nonetheless.

After dominating proceedings, Rovers were undone by a clearly offside opener for the visitors, before then coughing up an equally disappointing second from a set-piece.

Speaking after the game, Bradley was clearly unhappy with the concession of Molde’s opener as Rovers were left aggrieved with the manner of the goal.

Molde take the lead. Such a blow to Shamrock Rovers who had three really good chances but failed to take advantage.#RoversInEurope | #UECL pic.twitter.com/UfZ2vXqPck — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 13, 2022

“They’re a very good side,” Bradley explained after the game. “Alan [Mannus] had to make some very good saves, but I think the first goal is at least three yards offside.

“I think it’s a terrible decision from the referee. How the linesman hasn’t seen that, I’ll never know. But I thought that we were very good tonight.

“We showed up and on another night we would have won the game.”

The defeat now means that Rovers’ Europa Conference League adventure will not extend beyond the group stages with one point picked up from just four games.

However, it now means that the Hoops can shift their focus completely to league matters, as they chase down their third Premier Division title on the spin.

“We’re in a good place,” he added. “We were able to make some good changes tonight, and we did that in the Shels game from last Thursday.

"The first goal is three yards offside. It's a terrible decision from the referee, how the linesman hasn't seen it I'll never know. "On another night we win the game." Stephen Bradley speaking to @AnnMarie_Keegan post-match.#RoversInEurope | #UECL pic.twitter.com/4GL8EUJmqe — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 13, 2022

“The squad is in a really good place, and you can’t be tired when you’re going to win a league and being in Europe. This is what we want.

“They’ll be ready for Sunday [against Drogheda United].”

