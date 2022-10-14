Close sidebar

Stephen Bradley slams ‘terrible’ referee decision as Shamrock Rovers lose to Molde

by Andrew Dempsey
Shamrock Rovers Stephen Bradley

A tough one to take for Shamrock Rovers.

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley slammed some ‘terrible’ officiating following the Hoops’ latest Europa Conference League defeat to Molde at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday evening.

Rovers slumped to a 2-0 loss on home soil, their first defeat at the Dublin 24 venue in 32 games. It was also their first loss at home in European competition this season, but it was a frustrating one nonetheless.

After dominating proceedings, Rovers were undone by a clearly offside opener for the visitors, before then coughing up an equally disappointing second from a set-piece.

“I think it’s a terrible decision from the referee. How the linesman hasn’t seen that, I’ll never know…”

Speaking after the game, Bradley was clearly unhappy with the concession of Molde’s opener as Rovers were left aggrieved with the manner of the goal.

“They’re a very good side,” Bradley explained after the game. “Alan [Mannus] had to make some very good saves, but I think the first goal is at least three yards offside.

“I think it’s a terrible decision from the referee. How the linesman hasn’t seen that, I’ll never know. But I thought that we were very good tonight.

“We showed up and on another night we would have won the game.”

The defeat now means that Rovers’ Europa Conference League adventure will not extend beyond the group stages with one point picked up from just four games.

“You can’t be tired when you’re going to win a league and being in Europe…”

However, it now means that the Hoops can shift their focus completely to league matters, as they chase down their third Premier Division title on the spin.

“We’re in a good place,” he added. “We were able to make some good changes tonight, and we did that in the Shels game from last Thursday.

“The squad is in a really good place, and you can’t be tired when you’re going to win a league and being in Europe. This is what we want.

“They’ll be ready for Sunday [against Drogheda United].”

