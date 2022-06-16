Stephanie Roche reflects on Ireland recall after extended absence

Stephanie Roche is back for Ireland.

Ireland international Stephanie Roche has explained that there were doubts in her mind surrounding a possible return to international football, following her extended absence from the set-up.

Aside from being a part of some home-based squads, Roche, who has 55 caps to her name already, was not picked for an Irish international squad since 2019.

In that time, she found her form once more for Peamount United, but a call-up did not arrive. However, it did arrive earlier this week as she was named in the Irish squad for the upcoming internationals against the Philippines and Georgia.

“Obviously, definitely doubts creep into your mind where you think ‘am I wasting my time here?..”

Speaking to reporters today, the former Puskas-nominee admitted that she was tempted to call time on her international days if a call-up was not forthcoming.

“I don’t think I will ever be able to bring myself to announce my retirement,” she laughs. “Obviously, definitely doubts creep into your mind where you think ‘am I wasting my time here?’

“So, I have to thank Vera for keeping my mindset focused on getting back in. I want to enjoy the opportunity of being here but work hard and show there is a reason why I am here.”

Stephanie Roche.

In returning to the squad, Roche will be hoping to add to her tally of 15 senior international goals for Ireland, and her previous 55 appearances.

But during that absence there was a spell in which the 33-year-old thought her return was not going to come.

“There was a point where I thought it wasn’t coming because I was playing well for Peamount and scoring goals,” Roche added.

GOAL ⚽️ | Sligo Rovers 0-1 Peamount United A Stephanie Roche header gives Peamount the lead on 7 minutes!#WNL | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/9aYMugxhef — Women’s National League (@LoiWomen) June 11, 2022

“You’re nearly fed up as a player. I wanted to know if I wasn’t being used; otherwise, I would have walked away. Thankfully, Vera reassured me.”

Ireland takes on the Philippines this weekend in an international friendly, before preparations then ramp up ahead of a vital World Cup qualifier on June 27th away to Georgia.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland wnt, stephanie roche