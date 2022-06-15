Stephanie Roche earns Ireland recall ahead of Georgia qualifier

Vera Pauw has named her squad.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw has recalled Stephanie Roche, after selecting her squad for this month’s upcoming internationals against the Philippines and Georgia.

The Girls in Green come into this month’s action off the back of a strong performance in Sweden in April, clinching a 1-1 draw against the top seeds in the group.

But they do come into the games with a number of their players not playing for an extended period time. Although, it is hoped that a friendly against the Philippines will set the tone for their World Cup qualifier away to Georgia.

While the return of Roche will grab most, if not all of the headlines, Manchester United defender Diane Caldwell also returns to the squad after an injury.

Former Peamount United star Naoisha McAloon has earned her first call-up, while there is also a spot given to Shelbourne teenager Abbie Larkin.

Regular fixtures in the squad Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe have also been named.

Ireland squad in full.

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham).

Defenders: Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Éabha O’Mahony (Boston College), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City).

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne).

