St Pat’s v NS Mura: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

St Patrick’s Athletic take on NS Mura of Slovenia in the first-leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie on Thursday, July 21st.

Who are St Patrick’s Athletic playing?

St Patrick’s Athletic are playing NS Mura at Richmond Park in Dublin in the first-leg of their two-legged affair.

NS Mura reached this Europa Conference League qualifier by virtue of their league finish last season, and previously reached the group stages of the Conference League.

In doing so, the Slovenian’s took on Premier League giants Spurs, and defeated them on home soil in the competition, which led Jamie O’Hara famously taking aim at Matt Doherty’s performance at the time.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, July 21st.

What is at stake?

This match is the first game of St Patrick’s Athletic’s European campaign.

The Saints qualified for this phase of the Europa Conference League after their second-placed league finish last season, and they also won the FAI Cup at the expense of Bohemians in November.

But as far as European games go, this is one of the tougher draws Tim Clancy’s side could have got. Should the Saints qualify from this two-legged affair, they will face the winners of the tie between CSKA Sofia and Makedonija.

Away goals do not count for this tie.

How can I watch St Patrick’s Athletic v NS Mura on TV?

The match will not be aired on live TV, but will be available to view on the LOI TV platform.

Available to view at a cost of €7, the match kicks off at 7.45pm, with coverage getting underway at 7.30pm.

📺 Our @europacnfleague qualifier vs @nsmura_ms will be live on LOITV this Thursday 🎥 The game is totally sold out so if you don’t have a ticket, join @oisinlangan & @conanbyrnecb7 for just €7 ➡️ https://t.co/tlcUwSy12Y ⚽️ KO is 7.45pm #StPatsFC #Saints2022 #SaintsInEurope pic.twitter.com/Wi3N9KlU4M — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 18, 2022

Team news.

St Patrick’s Athletic come into this Europa Conference League tie with a point to prove, and critics to answer following an inconsistent league campaign at Richmond Park.

But should they do just that, it would constitute a major shock in terms of European football. Darragh Burns has left the club to join League One side MK Dons, while Ireland U19 star James Abankwah has also departed.

Meanwhile, the Saints have been buoyed by the recent return of midfielder Jamie Lennon to training, while a host of new arrivals will be looking to make their mark.

Further team news will be updated closer to kick-off time.

