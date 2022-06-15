Close sidebar

St Pat’s learn European fate with testing ties in store for LOI sides

by Andrew Dempsey
St Patrick's Athletic

A difficult draw for the Saints.

FAI Cup holders St Patrick’s Athletic have learned their Europa Conference League fate, as they were drawn out of the hat in the second qualifying round of the competition.

The Saints have endured an indifferent start to the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division season, and will be hoping that they can use European football as a springboard to kickstart their season.

In their first Europa Conference League tie of the season, they will face either FC Sfinful Gheorghe (Moldova) or NS Mura (Slovenia).

Meanwhile, Shamrock Rovers have also learned of their next possible opponents in the Champions League if they progress against Maltese champions Hibernians.

The Hoops will face the victors of the tie between Bulgarian giants Ludogorets and Sutjeska of Montenegro.

If Stephen Bradley’s were to be dumped out by Hibernians, they will drop into the Europa Conference League and face the loser of the Champions League qualifier between Levadia Tallinn or Víkingur Reykjavík.

Europa Conference League draw.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers will take on Motherwell if they win their European opener. The Bit O’Red face Welsh side Bala Town in their Europa Conference League opener.

Derry City will also face the winners of the tie between MFK Ruzomberok (Slovakia) and FK Kauno Zalagiris (Lithuania), if they see off Latvian giants Riga FC in their European opener.

In principle, the second-round ties in the Europa Conference League will take place on the 21st and 28th of July. Although, none have been confirmed as of yet.

