Southampton boss defends Gavin Bazunu after Wolves defeat

He has his manager’s backing.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has defended his first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, after the Ireland international came in for some criticism over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Saints slumped to a 1-0 defeat away to Wolves at Molineux, with Daniel Podence’s strike enough to seal the deal for Bruno Lage’s side.

However, the goal saw Bazunu caught out – with the effort on goal taking an unexpected bobble off the ground before hitting the back of the net.

In the aftermath of the game, Bazunu was the subject of some criticism after the ball looped over his arms while he was on the ground.

However, Hasenhuttl leapt to the defence of his first-choice netminder, stressing that he is ‘very happy’ with the former Manchester City and Shamrock Rovers star since his move to the Saints.

“I like how he plays and how he gets his position very offensive on the jump,” Hasenhuttl said about Bazunu when speaking to Hampshire Live.

“He had two or three situations where he was going there and I ask him to do this.

“When you go all in and play with a high line, you have to have a goalkeeper behind you who is on the jump and can clear situations, like he did a couple of times with dangerous situations.

“This is good and this is what I want to see, and I am very happy.”

While Bazunu may have earned some criticism following Southampton’s latest Premier League defeat, he has impressed so far in the English top-flight this season.

Already, Man City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that his club possess a buy-back option in Bazunu’s contract at Southampton should his talent ‘explode’.

Next up in the Premier League for Bazunu is a home tie against Brentford, with the Saints’ home game against the Bees scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

