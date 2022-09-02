Slovakia v Ireland: TV details, team news and kick-off time for Tuesday’s WNT qualifier

Ireland v Slovakia: TV details.

Ireland take on Slovakia in their final World Cup qualifier of the group campaign, after they sealed their World Cup playoff place on Thursday night against Finland.

After the win on Thursday evening, Ireland will be keen to maintain their momentum heading into a World Cup playoff next month. Here’s everything you need to know about Ireland v Slovakia.

When are Ireland playing Slovakia?

Ireland take on Slovakia in Senec this coming Tuesday, September 6th. The match will kick off at 5pm.

What is at stake?

Ireland go into the game knowing that they already have a play-off spot for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Vera Pauw’s side sit in second place in Group A, and are now four points clear of Finland with just one game to play. With permutations still to be understood, the game on Tuesday is still of importance.

A win would be good for Ireland in terms of their world ranking, while it would also give them an added sense of momentum heading into a playoff scenario over the coming months.

How can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be available to view live on RTE 2, with the broadcast getting underway at 4.30pm. It will also be screened worldwide on RTE Player.

What is the team news?

Pauw named a 28-player squad for the upcoming double-header last week, with the likes of Harriet Scott, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan all returning after missing the 9-0 win against Georgia in June.

However, they will be without Jamie Finn for Tuesday’s game through suspension, while Niamh Fahey is also a doubt.

CONFIRMED | WNT Squad Vera Pauw calls up 28 players for @FIFAWWC qualifiers Sep 1 | 🇮🇪 v 🇫🇮

Sep 6 | 🇸🇰 v 🇮🇪 Both games LIVE on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player#IRLFIN | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/jFBA4T55TV — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 26, 2022

Ireland squad.

The full squad for the match v Slovakia is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).