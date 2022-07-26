Sligo Rovers v Motherwell: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Sligo Rovers take on Motherwell of Scotland in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League second qualifying round tie on Thursday, July 28th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Sligo Rovers playing?

Sligo Rovers are playing Motherwell at the Showgrounds in Sligo in the second-leg of their two-legged affair.

Motherwell reached this Europa Conference League qualifier by virtue of their league finish last season, but it was far from a vintage year for the club.

After a good start under manager Graham Alexander, the ‘Well fell into the European places after a challenging second half of the season.

However, they trail this tie heading into their away leg, with Aidan Keena giving John Russell’s side an improbable advantage at the break.

The match kicks off at 7pm (Irish Time) on Thursday, July 28th.

What is at stake?

Qualification to the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Rovers won their first Europa Conference League tie this season against Welsh side Bala Town, although they did suffer a major scare against the Welsh minnows.

But they come into this second-leg with a newfound belief that they can get through this tie, leading the contest 1-0 on aggregate thanks to Keena’s goal at Fir Park.

The winners of this clash will go into the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, with a tie against Sparta Praha or Viking in waiting.

The losers will exit European football.

How can I watch Sligo Rovers v Motherwell on TV?

The match will not be aired on TV in Ireland and around the world, but will be live on LOI TV, with coverage getting underway just before kick-off. The match kicks off at 7pm, and is available to purchase at a cost of €7.

For those living in the UK, the game will be available to view on Premier Sports.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Sligo Rovers have a few injury heachaches to contend with, but they do head into the second-leg of this game without the services of Ed McGinty.

McGinty recently departed the Bit O’ Red to join League One side Oxford United. No further team news has been reported.

