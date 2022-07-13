Sligo Rovers v Bala Town: TV details & team news for Europa Conference League tie

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

Sligo Rovers take on Bala Town of Wales in the second-leg of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie on Thursday, July 14th.

Here is all you need to know about the game, including team news, kick-off time, TV details and how to stream the match.

Who are Sligo Rovers playing?

Sligo Rovers are playing Bala Town at the Showgrounds in Sligo in the second-leg of their two-legged affair.

Bala Town qualified for the the Europa Conference League by virtue of their league finish last season, but were a considerable distance off eventual league winners TNS.

However, in the first-leg they took a shock 1-0 lead before the Bit O’ Red fought back to ensure that they would bring a lead back to the North-West.

The match kicks off at 7pm on Thursday, July 14th.

What is at stake?

This match is the second game of Sligo Rovers’ European campaign, with the winners set for a date with Motherwell in the next round of the competition.

There is also a considerable financial reward on offer for the victors.

A 2-1 away leg win sees Sligo in command of the tie, but they will be without the suspended Nando Pijnaker for the tie after he was sent off in the first-leg.

Away goals do not count for this tie.

How can I watch Sligo Rovers v Bala Town on TV?

Unfortunately, the game between Sligo Rovers and Bala Town will not be aired on TV, but it will be available to view online.

LOI TV is airing the contest, with the game available to purchase at a cost of €7.

Team news.

Heading into the game, Sligo Rovers have been buoyed with the news that forward Aidan Keena has penned a contract extension to his current deal at the club.

However, they must do without the services of highly-rated defender Pijnaker who is suspended for the game.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Bala Town, Europa Conference League, Sligo Rovers