Sligo Rovers snap up Bundesliga starlet on loan

League of Ireland Premier Division side Sligo Rovers have unveiled the signing of Bundesliga starlet Fabrice Hartmann on loan from RB Leipzig until July 2023.

A winger by trade, the 21-year-old made his senior for RB Leipzig in 2018, and has also played for Germany at underage level in the past.

Also, Hartmann has played for Paderborn and Eintracht Braunschweig since his debut arrived in 2018.

“He has all the qualities to become a top player…”

However, his arrival has come too late to be included in the Bit O’ Red’s squad for Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie against Motherwell as he missed the deadline to be included in the squad as per Uefa’s deadline.

“I’m delighted to welcome Fabrice to the club,” Sligo boss John Russell said. “He is a really exciting attacking player. He has come up through the RB Leipzig academy and has represented Germany at underage International level.

“He has all the qualities to become a top player. What he needs now is a platform and I feel he can thrive at Sligo Rovers.”

Hartmann’s first appearance for Sligo may arrive in the FAI Cup on Sunday against First Division outfit Wexford.

“I am delighted to sign for Sligo Rovers today,” he added. “I’m looking forward to a great season with the club.

“I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates and play as much as possible and help the team with my qualities. This is a great opportunity for me, and I am excited.”

Hartmann’s arrival to the Showgrounds follows on from the earlier arrival of Frank Livaak to the club, with the Estonian international joining forces with Rovers earlier this month.

He also follows Union Berlin youngster Laurenz Dehl who joins Bohemians on a loan deal until the end of the season.

