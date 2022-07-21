Sligo Rovers suffer major European setback as keeper joins League One side

A blow for the Bit O’ Red.

Sligo Rovers have confirmed the departure of their goalkeeper Ed McGinty just hours before they are due to face Motherwell in the Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday evening.

League One side Oxford United have swooped in to snap up McGinty’s services, with the shot-stopper’s current deal at the Showgrounds set to expire at the end of the season.

Just last week, McGinty turned in a heroic display to ensure that Sligo would face Motherwell in European competition this week, as Rovers avoided a major European shock against Welsh minnows Bala Town.

“Ed has got all the attributes to go to the highest level…”

“We were sorry to see Ed leave,” Sligo Rovers boss John Russell told his club’s media team. “It was emotional for everyone.

“Ed has been at this club for a number of years, and during that time we have seen him develop through our Academy and into our First Team where he became the number one goalkeeper.

“Ed has got all the attributes to go to the highest level so we knew this day would come eventually. He has worked extremely hard and given his all for Sligo Rovers.

“We wish him all the best as he makes the next step in his career. He has left a great legacy behind, and our supporters will never forget his last game for the club.”

While at Sligo Rovers, McGinty made over 100 appearances for the club, with his first-team debut in 2016 as a teenager against Drogheda United.

Since then he has established himself as one of the top shot-stoppers in the League of Ireland, and has also claimed international recognition with Ireland’s U21 side.

The fee that has brought him to the League One is understood to be an ‘undisclosed fee’, with the possibility that it may rise to a six-figure fee down the line.

