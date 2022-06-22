Sligo snap up Estonian international ahead of European run

Sligo Rovers have snapped up a new player.

Sligo Rovers have unveiled the signing of Estonian international Frank Liivak, with their Europa Conference League campaign set to begin next month.

The Bit O’Red have been handed a first-round qualifying tie against Welsh side Bala Town, and if they get through they will then face Scottish top flight side Motherwell.

Recently, Rovers have appointed a new first-team manager in John Russell, after they cut ties with former boss Liam Buckley.

But since their new boss has come in, results have improved ahead of their European campaign, which is set to begin next month.

With 24 international caps to his name, Liivak has also played over 50 times for Estonia at underage level.

“I am delighted we have secured the signing of Frank,” Russell said after completing the deal. “He is an Estonian international player who will bring a lot of quality and experience to our group.

“He has played in some big games for his country and has won numerous honours during his time in the Estonian League.

Liivak:''I am really excited to become a part of the Sligo Rovers family. I'm looking forward to making my first steps in front of the fans in The Showgrounds and help the team to achieve great things.''

“Frank is an exciting player who can operate in a few positions. He comes to us at a really good stage of his career. I know from my conversations with him that he is excited by this new challenge and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I want to attract top players to Sligo Rovers, and I think the fans will enjoy watching Frank.”

An attacking midfielder by trade, Livaak will link up with Sligo on July 1st.

Crucially, the 25-year-old is in season, and will be hoping that he can hit the ground running at his new club.

