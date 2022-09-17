Sky Sports set to ‘turn down’ crowd noise ahead of Celtic’s trip to St Mirren over crowd fears

Celtic face St Mirren on Sunday.

Sky Sports have reportedly told production staff to be prepared to mute some microphones ahead of Celtic’s league fixture this weekend, in the wake of a planned minute’s applause for Queen Elizabeth II being organised.

On Sunday, Celtic will play St Mirren in their first domestic fixture since the passing of the Queen away to St Mirren. However, rather than scheduling a moment’s silence for the Queen, St Mirren have confirmed their intention to arrange a moment’s applause instead.

Despite St Mirren’s intention to do that, it has been reported by the Daily Mail that Sky Sports have been told to prepare to mute their microphones in the event of ‘mass booing’ from the away fans.

“Sky Sports’ production staff have been instructed to turn down sound levels…”

The report claims: “Sky Sports’ production staff have been instructed to turn down sound levels or even switch off individual microphones during their live coverage of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership trip to St Mirren on Sunday, if away fans sing offensive chants about the Queen.”

This instruction comes after BT Sport were forced into an apology after their camera crew zoned in on an offensive banner during Celtic’s Champions League draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Following that incident, and ahead of the game on Sunday, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has already urged his club’s supporters to respect the moment’s applause for the Queen.

“I have the same message to our fans that we always have,” said Postecoglou. “We abided by the protocols, we wore black armbands on Wednesday night.

“I think there’s a minute’s applause and we’ll abide by whatever obligations and responsibilities we have as a football club. We’ll do that in a respectful manner. We want our supporters to do the same.

🗣️"What we always try and do is portray ourselves as a football club that is respectful and understands its obligations." Ange Postecoglou is urging Celtic fans to be respectful during Sunday's minute's applause in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/XFj7FYTjBR — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 16, 2022

“I’m not going to speak on behalf of anyone else or supporters. We’ll look after our own club and our own supporters and we’ll do whatever is required, as we have so far, in a fairly respectful way as a football club.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Celtic