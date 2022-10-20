A superb performance.

QPR boss Michael Beale has heaped praise on former Shamrock Rovers starlet and Ireland underage international Sinclair Armstrong after his side ran out convincing winners against Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

The R’s won the game 3-0, with Callum Robinson and Callum O’Dowda unable to help the Bluebirds avoid defeat.

However, it was a night that belonged to QPR, and their ever-impressive Irish underage starlet Armstrong who toyed with the Cardiff City defence for much of the contest.

“I think we had an element of surprise by starting Sinclair Armstrong…”

Armstrong played a key role in QPR’s opener, forcing his way through the Cardiff City defence as he was felled in the act of attempting to score.

After being fouled, Jack Simpson was given his marching orders – with Lyndon Dykes then scoring the resulting spot-kick. He then almost grabbed a goal of his own before the half-time break, but he was denied by in-form Cardiff shot-stopper Ryan Allsop.

“I thought the boys were fantastic,” he explained when speaking to his club’s media team after the game. “I think we had an element of surprise by starting Sinclair Armstrong, and didn’t he do great?

🎶 𝙎𝙄𝙉𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙄𝙍 🎶 𝘼𝙍𝙈𝙎𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙉𝙂 🎶 A special night for this young man 👏#QPR | #QPRCAR pic.twitter.com/1zyp16daPt — QPR FC (@QPR) October 19, 2022

“He did well to win the penalty and [force] the red card, which was a big moment in the game.

“I asked him for energy, and asked him to put the wrongs right from the weekend..”

He then added: “You can see that it is a changing room that really likes each other, and they work their socks off for one another. I thought Sinclair and Lyndon [Dykes] did that, and pulled the rest of the team along with them.

“It is a really good place at the minute, and I keep saying it. It is early in the season, but it is a marker of where we want to go.”

Sinclair Armstrong.

Armstrong’s performance was not only a significant one in terms of the game, but also in regard to his rise in West London since joining from Shamrock Rovers.

Already this season, his manager Beale has declared that the Ireland youngster is ‘100% a first-team player‘ – despite his injuries and lack of minutes at the start.

But he has now shown why the former Aston Villa assistant boss rates him so highly at Loftus Road.

The 19-year-old was most recently capped by Ireland ay U19 level, and also played for the Ireland U17s for a spell.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: QPR, Sinclair Armstrong