Sinclair Armstrong gives brilliant post-match QPR interview after impressive display

He has given a brilliant interview.

Ireland underage international Sinclair Armstrong has given a brilliant post-match interview in the wake of his impressive display for QPR on Wednesday evening.

Armstrong, 19, has been a very highly-rated prospect at Loftus Road for quite some time following his move to the club from Shamrock Rovers.

And on Wednesday, he delivered upon his potential with a scintillating display against Cardiff City.

“We were going through the team, and my heart just sunk. I couldn’t believe it…”

His performance earned some high-profile praise from his club boss Michael Beale – with Armstrong then providing a superb post-match interview of his own shortly after.

Aired on Thursday night, Armstrong’s youthful exuberance shone through as he provided a glimpse into the future talent he may possess.

“You know what’s mad? I didn’t even know that I was starting,” he gleefully explains. “We were going through the team, and my heart just sunk. I couldn’t believe it.

🥺 A proud moment. 𝗦𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗔𝗿𝗺𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 talks us through a memorable evening in W12 🗣#QPR | #QPRCAR

“It has been a moment that I have been waiting for, if you understand what I mean. There have been a lot of ups and downs through injury but I’ve prayed for this moment – and it is a good three points.”

Armstrong won a penalty for QPR in their win, one that Lyndon Dykes scored from to open the scoring for the R’s.

“I was praying that he would score, because if he didn’t people would have forgotten my moment,” he enthusiastically explains. “But nah, nah. Lyndon is a great player and has helped me around the place.”

Sinclair Armstrong.

Following his superb display, Armstrong has been likened to Les Ferdinand – a man who is acting as Sporting Director at the West London club.

“You know, I get told a lot that I play like he did,” he quipped. “When we are doing strikers training, he is always there and telling me how to time my runs into the box.

“He has been a really big help for me.”

